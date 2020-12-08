Red Cross helps families affected by fires; encourages families to discuss fire safety

(KWQC) - Officials with the Re Cross helped respond to five fires in the past week and are reminding the community on how they can keep their homes and families safe from fires.

Volunteers with the Red Cross Disaster Action team responded to five home fires, including a multi-unit apartment in East Moline that displaced 14 residents.

The Red Cross is providing temporary emergency lodging for those affected.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is also providing residents with health services, disaster mental health support financial assistance and information about recovery planning.

As the weather is getting colder officials in a release say the number of home fires increase. Officials with the Red Cross are encouraging everyone to talk to their families about how fire safety and how to help keep their families safe.

HELP KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE Below are some key ways to prepare your family:

Practice your escape plan: Take time to discuss fire safety with your family. Familiarize children with the sound of your smoke alarm and teach them what to do when they hear it when you practice your escape plan.

Avoid matches: Teach your children to tell you or a responsible adult when they find matches or lighters at home or school. Keep matches, lighters and other ignitable substances in a secured location out of reach of children.

Test smoke alarms: Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test them monthly and replace alarm batteries as needed.

For free home fire safety resources, including an escape plan, visit redcross.org/fire or download the free Red Cross Emergency App. In addition, the free Monster Guard app reaches children how to prepare for emergencies by playing an engaging game. Download the apps by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores or going to redcross.org/apps.If you need assistance after a home fire or disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747.

In addition, this past week Red Cross Disaster Action volunteers helped families impacted by home fires in Davenport, Galesburg, Perry and Rock Island. Volunteers also provided these fire victims a safe place to stay, emotional support and health services for total of 29 individuals including 23 adults and 6 children.

