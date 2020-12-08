Rock Island Police: Multiple homes hit by gunfire

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating after multiple homes were hit by gunfire Tuesday night.

Police tell TV6 they received a call at 4:19 p.m. for report of shots fired at 15th Street and 9th Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they shut part of 15th Street down.

Officials say a vehicle and multiple houses were hit by gunfire. It is unclear if anyone was injured or the severity of the damage.

15th Street has since reopened and police are still investigating the incident.

