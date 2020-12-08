Snow chances increasing by the end of this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All eyes are on Friday/Saturday for our next strong storm system. While there are timing differences in models, they all show at least rain in our area by Friday night. Some are now showing rain changing to snow in our area and minor accumulations possible by Saturday morning. Since there is little confidence in any one model it’s too early to know the impacts or amounts. As of now if rain changes over to snow on Friday the ground will be too warm for it to accumulate at first, which will cut into snow totals. If it chances over to snow earlier and temps drop we could see our first medium impact type of snow this season. It’s been nearly eight months since our last winter storm warning in our area. So if you have outdoor or travel plans during this time frame you will want to pay attention to upcoming forecasts.

Models are coming into agreement that snow is more likely, but amounts will not be known for another couple of days. (KWQC)

