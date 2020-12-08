Advertisement

Stark County announces seventh death due to COVID-19

Health officials in Stark County announced the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county on...
Health officials in Stark County announced the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county on Tuesday. A woman in her 80′s had earlier tested positive for the virus.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Stark County announced the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county on Tuesday. A woman in her 80′s had earlier tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Stark County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

The Stark County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stark County.

Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an...
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Chase Jordan Williams, 19, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a...
Davenport police: Man charged after baby suffers third-degree burns on head

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
The call will feature health officials from the Rock Island and Scott County health departments.
QC Coalition to address COVID-19 vaccine plan in the community
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels
"I've got granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives," said Martin...
British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective