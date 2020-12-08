Stark County announces seventh death due to COVID-19

STARK Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Stark County announced the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county on Tuesday. A woman in her 80′s had earlier tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Stark County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

The Stark County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stark County.

Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at this link.

