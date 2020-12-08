Advertisement

Sunshine Returns For Your Wednesday

Rain or Snow Chances By Friday/Saturday?
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Temperatures remained cool this afternoon, kept down by the abundant cloud cover and fog, but we’ll soon see a trend for above normal readings as we head through the rest of the week. Expect gradually decreasing cloudiness this evening as lows settle near the freezing mark. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 40′s to middle 50′s. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night as our next big weather maker arrives, bringing a chance for rain on Friday. A wintry mix may be part of the equation as temperatures fall Friday night. In fact, some models are indicating a change to snow by Saturday morning. Still too early to gauge amounts or travel impacts, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this system heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT:  Gradually decreasing cloudiness. Low: 30°.

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny and warmer. High: 52°.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny skies. High: 51°.

