UnityPoint Health - Trinity’s Bettendorf campus capacity jumps to 95%

(KWQC) - UnityPoint Health - Trinity’s website is reporting an increase in inpatient counts and the Bettendorf campus is nearing utilized capacity.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, UnityPoint Health - Trinity was reporting 80 patients with COVID-19 with 24 of them in ICUs. They also reported their Rock Island campus capacity utilized was at 75 percent and Bettendorf was at 78 percent.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, they’re now reporting 87 patients with COVID-19 and 24 remain in the ICU. Their Rock Island campus raised three percent to 78 and Bettendorf went from 78 percent on Monday to 95 percent on Tuesday.

Health officials reported a decrease in the number of employees pending returning to work. On Monday there were 102 employees pending to return to work, as of Tuesday that number is now down to 80.

The current regional ICU operating capacity is at 72 percent according to the hospitals’ website.

The daily average testing positivity rate so far this month is at 28.53 percent with a weekly average of 29.84 percent.

