Walcott police warn residents of potential city employee scam

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Walcott are warning the public after receiving a call from a resident regarding a possible scam alert.

According to officials, the caller said someone in a white van had knocked on their door and said they worked for the city. The caller said the person told them they needed to inspect a water main break and needed in her home.

Police are reminding residents city employees will not need to enter a home for a water main break. If anyone claims they’re with the city they will have a marked vehicle with the city’s logo.

If anyone attempts this or anything else suspicious, do not let them in and call 911 immediately. If they are a legitimate employee they will wait to be identified by the police department.

NOTICE: This afternoon our police department took a call of suspicious activity involving a person or persons possibly...

Posted by Walcott PD on Monday, December 7, 2020

