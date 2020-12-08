Advertisement

Watermain construction to close portion of street in Galesburg

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Pending weather conditions, officials with the city of Galesburg announced a portion of South Seminary Street will be temporarily closed.

Officials say Brandt Construction will close the street down from Knox to Brooks street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and it will go through 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

This is for watermain construction.

