Watermain construction to close portion of street in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Pending weather conditions, officials with the city of Galesburg announced a portion of South Seminary Street will be temporarily closed.

Officials say Brandt Construction will close the street down from Knox to Brooks street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and it will go through 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

This is for watermain construction.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.