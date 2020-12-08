Whiteside County announces new COVID cases, nearly 30 new recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Monday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County and 26 recoveries.

The new cases:

Six people under the age of 20

Two people in their 20′s

Four people in their 30′s

Three people in their 40′s

Five people in their 50′s

Three people in their 60′s

Two people in their 70′s

One person over the age of 80

The county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 4,178. The death toll remains at 99.

Residents can find more about the county’s COVID-19 response at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.