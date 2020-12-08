Whiteside County announces new COVID cases, nearly 30 new recoveries
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Monday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County and 26 recoveries.
The new cases:
- Six people under the age of 20
- Two people in their 20′s
- Four people in their 30′s
- Three people in their 40′s
- Five people in their 50′s
- Three people in their 60′s
- Two people in their 70′s
- One person over the age of 80
The county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 4,178. The death toll remains at 99.
Residents can find more about the county’s COVID-19 response at this link.
