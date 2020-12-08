Advertisement

Whiteside County death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 100

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department on Tuesday announced three additional deaths.

One person in their 60′s, one person in their 70′s and one person in their 90′s have died as a result of COVID-19. This now brings the county’s’ death toll to 102.

Health officials also announced 30 new cases, bringing the county total now to 4,208 cases.

The new cases are:

  • Eight people under the age of 20
  • Three people in their 20′s
  • Four people in their 30′s
  • One person in their 40′s
  • Three people in their 50′s
  • Four people in their 60′s
  • Three people in their 70′s
  • Four people over the age of 80

You can learn more about the county’s COVID-19 response at this link.

On Tuesday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 7,910 new cases of COVID-19. They also announced 145 additional deaths due to the virus.

