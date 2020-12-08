Whiteside County death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 100

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department on Tuesday announced three additional deaths.

One person in their 60′s, one person in their 70′s and one person in their 90′s have died as a result of COVID-19. This now brings the county’s’ death toll to 102.

Health officials also announced 30 new cases, bringing the county total now to 4,208 cases.

The new cases are:

Eight people under the age of 20

Three people in their 20′s

Four people in their 30′s

One person in their 40′s

Three people in their 50′s

Four people in their 60′s

Three people in their 70′s

Four people over the age of 80

On Tuesday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 7,910 new cases of COVID-19. They also announced 145 additional deaths due to the virus.

