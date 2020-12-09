3 Iowa beats #16 North Carolina 93-80

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jordan Bohannon scored a season high 24 points leading #3 Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-80 win over #16 North Carolina at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

All American Luka Garza was held to a season-low 16 points, but great shooting from 3-point range kept Iowa ahead for the vast majority of the game. Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, and Jordan Bohannon were all in double figures as the Hawkeyes went 17 for 30 from 3-point range.

Iowa improves to 4-0 on the season. Iowa’s next game will be at home Friday against Iowa State. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

