Bettendorf City Hall closed to public due to COVID-19

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City Hall in Bettendorf will be closed to the public starting on Thursday, Dec. 10. This is due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

City officials announced on Wednesday this will be closed until further notice.

Public meetings, including City Council meetings and public hearings, will remain being held in the Council Chambers at their scheduled day and time. Officials say the may also be available to view and access as described on the applicable meeting agenda.

Although the building is closed, officials say City Hall is still open for business. .

Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online. Staff can help with any questions or service changes at 563-344-4000. That number can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say check payment for city utility bills and rental licenses can be placed in the drop box in the parking lot at City Hall.

For utility bills only, credit card payments can be made by phone at 563-344-4000. Officials ask to follow the voice menu after 5 p.m. or online at this link.

For rental licenses only, credit card payments can be made by phone during regular business hours by calling 563-344-4013.

The Police Department is open to the public.

The front entrance will remain open 24 hours in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. To speak to Police Dispatch, pick up the phone in the entrance/lobby area. At this time, the public is encouraged not to come to the police department unless absolutely necessary. The non-emergency number for routine police business is 563-344-4015 ext. 9.

If you have questions or need to make an appointment, please call or email one of the following phone numbers/emails:

City Hall/Finance - 563-344-4000

Administration - 563-344-4013 or - 563-344-4013 or mspencer@bettendorf.org

City Administrator - 563-344-4007 or - 563-344-4007 or dploehn@bettendorf.org

Human Resources - 563-344-4009 or - 563-344-4009 or krichlen@bettendorf.org

Parks and Recreation - 563-344-4113 or - 563-344-4113 or parks@bettendorf.org

Economic Development - 563-344-4060 or - 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org

Public Information Officer - 563-344-4033 or - 563-344-4033 or lhaldeman@bettendorf.org

Emergency Calls – 911

Non-Emergency Police Business – 563-344-4015, ext. 9

