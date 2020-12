Bettendorf schools will resume hybrid learning starting Thursday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District told TV6 it is continuing with hybrid and 100% online learning models for its third quarter.

The school district’s remote waiver ends Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Schools in the Bettendorf Community School District will resume the hybrid learning model starting Thursday, Dec. 10.

