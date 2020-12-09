Advertisement

Cheesy Sausage Appetizer

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demos how to make a hearty appetizer that can be great for the holidays or anytime. It utilizes Hy-Vee brand spicy Italian sausage that Grunder loves. Watch the segment to understand how to make and serve this delicious concoction.

Basic recipe:

Start by browning the one-pound of sausage and add some cream cheese. In another bowl, pour a (mostly drained) can of diced tomatoes, oregano, red pepper flakes, and (optional) sliced pepperoncini. Add the hot sausage and cream cheese mixture from pan and mix all in the bowl. Grunder uses his gloved hands to mix and then put mixture in a baking dish. Top it with lots of Italian blend cheese. Cover and bake for 20 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Uncover the pan and bake for another 10 minutes to allow the appetizer to get bubbly brown. After removing from the oven, slide onto a serving dish/platter and top with additional cheese and chopped basil. Surround the cheesy sausage with crackers, crostini, or bagel chips before serving.

**PSL SPECIAL: Buy 2 dinners, get a Machine Shed Cookbook for $10!***

The Machine Shed / 7250 Northwest Blvd / Davenport, IA / 563-391-2427 / MachineShed.com/Davenport

