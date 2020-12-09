Davenport police offer advice to prevent car theft following recent thefts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police Sergeant Andrew Harris has been with the department for 17 years and said his advice remains the same when it comes to car theft.

“Never leave your car running, take your fob with you, always lock your car and never leave your keys in the car,” Harris said.

The advice comes following recent thefts in Davenport.

“We did have some cars stolen last week and our biggest message with the Davenport Police Dept. is what can we do in the future to prevent those cars from being stolen so our citizens just remember to...especially around the holiday time is to make sure you don’t leave things inside your car that would be attractive for someone,” he said.

The concern grows in cold weather with people warming up their cars.

“People, especially here in the Midwest, they like to warm cars so unfortunately people are warming up their cars and leaving their cars unattended, unlocked, making it easy targets to have their car stolen,” Harris said.

There’s also challenges with cars that don’t need a key to start, as well as the crimes that could be committed after the steal.

“If you keep the car running and you have the fob, that car can still be stolen and that car can be driven until it runs out of gas or until the user decides to turn off the car,” Harris said.

“Some of these cars that are being stolen are being in a reckless manner and we want to make sure that all our citizens are safe,” Harris continued.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.