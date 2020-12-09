Dubuque house fire causes heavy damage, no injuries reported

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque responded to a report of a house fire at 1660 White Street just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they found heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of a masonry house. The fire extended out a rear window on the second floor.

Crews were able to confirm there were no occupants in the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Officials reported heavy fire damage in one bedroom and smoke damage throughout the second floor and power lines to the building were burned off.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

