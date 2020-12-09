Famous Chicken Corn Chowder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demos how to make the restaurant’s famous soup favorite! If you’ve always wanted to recreate this hearty bowl of yummy goodness, watch the segment to learn each step. Grunder points out that this soup is basically the eatery’s Baked Potato Soup kicked up a notch with added ingredients. Pair it with some bread (and maybe a salad) and you’ve got a full meal.

**PSL SPECIAL: Buy 2 dinners, get a Machine Shed Cookbook for $10!***

The Machine Shed / 7250 Northwest Blvd / Davenport, IA / 563-391-2427 / MachineShed.com/Davenport

