Zach Sullivan, Executive Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, joins PSL to talk about the 2020 Geneseo Christmas walk coming up Saturday, December 12. It has been Geneseo’s largest community event since 1986. This year’s theme is “Christmas At The Movies”. Watch the segment to learn more and see images from past celebrations.

Geneseo’s Annual Christmas Walk is held every year on the second Saturday in December. There will be a virtual State Street Christmas tree lighting (COVID restricts any gathering for the event) on Friday night.) The event kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. This 5k event will be virtual this year and runners can join in the fun from Sunday, December 6 - Saturday, December 12.

Everyone will can enjoy shopping all day throughout Geneseo (featuring window displays) to find gifts for everyone on your list. As the sun goes down the night heats up with the City-Wide Lighted Christmas Walk Parade will start at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS WALK VOLUNTEERS NEEDED THIS SATURDAY The Geneseo Christmas Walk Committee is seeking volunteers to assist... Posted by Geneseo Christmas Walk on Monday, December 7, 2020

