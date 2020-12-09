Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16 with a few changes.
It had been set to expire on Thursday.
The changes include:
- Organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults, but spectators are still limited to two per participant.
- The same two spectator rule applies to high school athletes, cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sporting events.
- To ensure better consistency among restaurants, bars, and other venues that serve alcohol, including casinos, last call for service will be at 10 p.m.
- The state is easing restrictions on elective procedures from a 50 percent reduction to a 25 percent reduction.
The state will be monitoring virus activity and will make a decision about further changes next week.
