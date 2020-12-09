Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes

Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16 with a few changes.

It had been set to expire on Thursday.

The changes include:

  • Organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults, but spectators are still limited to two per participant.
  • The same two spectator rule applies to high school athletes, cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sporting events.
  • To ensure better consistency among restaurants, bars, and other venues that serve alcohol, including casinos, last call for service will be at 10 p.m.
  • The state is easing restrictions on elective procedures from a 50 percent reduction to a 25 percent reduction.

The state will be monitoring virus activity and will make a decision about further changes next week.

Gov. Reynolds press conference

WATCH: Gov. Reynolds is holding a press conference to give updates on the state's coronavirus response.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

