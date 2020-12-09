Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations

(KWQC) - Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the Midwest.

Officials with the company on Wednesday announced they’ll offer it at 47 locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process.

Officials say patients will receive the same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after finishing the test.

Officials say cost for the test varies by location.

At this time, Hy-Vee will only be accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through this website to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to see the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the rapid antigen test can be found below. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

Locations Offering Rapid Antigen Testing:

Iowa

Ames: Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Burlington: Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Cedar Falls: College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Cedar Rapids: Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14 Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Clinton: Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Davenport: West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot) Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Des Moines: East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave. Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Dubuque: Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Fort Dodge: Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Iowa City: 1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location) Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Keokuk: Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St. Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Muscatine: Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Ottumwa: South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Sioux City: Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Urbandale: Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave. Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

West Des Moines: West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14



Illinois

Bloomington: Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Canton: Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Macomb: Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Milan: Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Moline: Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Peoria: Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20 Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Peru: Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Quincy: Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Springfield: Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Sycamore: Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10



Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.