Iowa AG joins others and FTC in suing Facebook over ‘antitrust violations’

Following the announcement Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he’s helping “lead a...
Following the announcement Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he’s helping “lead a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in suing Facebook Inc.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC/AP) - On Wednesday federal regulators asked Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services. This comes as the U.S. Government and 48 states and districts accused Facebook of abusing its market power in social networking.

Following the announcement Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he’s helping “lead a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in suing Facebook Inc.”

Miller says they’re alleging Facebook has illegally stifled competition to “protect its monopoly power.”

“Facebook has gained tremendous power over Americans’ lives through its monopolistic behavior,” Miller said. “Without meaningful competition, consumers and small businesses have fewer choices in social networking, resulting in diminished privacy, reduced quality, and less transparency.”

Miller is on the executive committee leading the investigation of Facebook, along with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

In coordination with the states, the Federal Trade Commission filed a separate antitrust complaint today against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The AGs’ lawsuit, also filed in D.C. District Court, says Facebook violated the Sherman and Clayton antitrust acts. It asks the court to halt Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future. Additionally, the coalition asks the court to restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

