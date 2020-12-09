Iowa officials report 2,545 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,545 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 248,782 confirmed cases and 3,021 deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced it modified its methodology for counting and reporting COVID-19 deaths, which has increased the total number of people who had died from the virus.

The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, showed a 14-day positivity rate of 15.8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.7%.

More than 1.26 million people have been tested for the virus in Iowa and 173,439 have recovered, the website showed.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 894 were hospitalized, down from 900 reported at this time Tuesday.

The website also showed 141 were admitted over the last 24 hours, up from 111 Tuesday, and 196 were in the intensive care unit, up from 191 Tuesday.

