Kid-Friendly Holiday Treats

The kids are Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays! Instead of spending time curled in front of a screen, entice the little ones with delicious and FUN recipes in the kitchen. Even if you have a picky eater (or several) on your hands, encouraging time in the kitchen is one of the best ways to allow kids to enjoy more foods and overcome anxiety around food and mealtimes.

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer joins PSL to discuss the benefits of keeping kids in the kitchen all while making a few holiday-themed snacks! She also shares information about an upcoming Kids In The Kitchen (cooking classes for children!) via ZOOM on Dec. 16th at 5 p.m.

Guidelines for Age-Appropriate Tasks

K-2nd: help with cracking eggs, measuring, mashing, stirring, tearing leaves, using a peeler, and cutting soft items with a nylon Chef’s knife.

3rd – 6th: help with blending, chopping with a round-tip steak knife, grating, reading a recipe and sautéing.

7th – 12th: typically capable of doing all components of a recipe from start to finish with appropriate utensils and supervision.

Kids in the FREE Hy-Vee Kitchen Cooking Classes

Pre-COVID, your Hy-Vee dietitians offered in-person cooking classes where children can start to learn these skills.

Info on the Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen Class: Class will be held on December 16th at 5:00pm via Zoom. Recipes and assembly of the following: Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses, Banana Santas, and Hot Chocolate Stocking Stuffers – all from the comfort of your own home! Register for this free Zoom class at this link:

If you have any questions, contact your local Hy-Vee dietitians.

