Advertisement

Kid-Friendly Holiday Treats

plus FREE “Kids In The Kitchen” Zoom cooking classes
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The kids are Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays! Instead of spending time curled in front of a screen, entice the little ones with delicious and FUN recipes in the kitchen. Even if you have a picky eater (or several) on your hands, encouraging time in the kitchen is one of the best ways to allow kids to enjoy more foods and overcome anxiety around food and mealtimes.

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer joins PSL to discuss the benefits of keeping kids in the kitchen all while making a few holiday-themed snacks! She also shares information about an upcoming Kids In The Kitchen (cooking classes for children!) via ZOOM on Dec. 16th at 5 p.m.

Guidelines for Age-Appropriate Tasks

  • K-2nd: help with cracking eggs, measuring, mashing, stirring, tearing leaves, using a peeler, and cutting soft items with a nylon Chef’s knife.
  • 3rd – 6th: help with blending, chopping with a round-tip steak knife, grating, reading a recipe and sautéing.
  • 7th – 12th: typically capable of doing all components of a recipe from start to finish with appropriate utensils and supervision.
Kids in the FREE Hy-Vee Kitchen Cooking Classes

Pre-COVID, your Hy-Vee dietitians offered in-person cooking classes where children can start to learn these skills.

Info on the Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen Class: Class will be held on December 16th at 5:00pm via Zoom. Recipes and assembly of the following: Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses, Banana Santas, and Hot Chocolate Stocking Stuffers – all from the comfort of your own home! Register for this free Zoom class at this link:

Zoom Link: https://hy-vee.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9s_x_PE2SAKv_tdz_oxnvQ

If you have any questions, contact your local Hy-Vee dietitians.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly Mart Tuesday
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say
A West Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison on possession of child pornography charges....
Iowa man sentenced on child pornography charges

Latest News

Geneseo virtual Jingle Run 5k starts Sunday
Geneseo Christmas Walk
TV6’s annual donation drive to support the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign...
TV6’s annual Toys for Tots drive collected toys, more than $18,000 in monetary donations
Machine Shed Corn Chowder
Famous Chicken Corn Chowder
TV6’s annual donation drive to support the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign...
TV6's Toys for Tots annual donation drive collects toys, monetary donations