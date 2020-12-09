Advertisement

Kids take car for multistate joyride, allegedly as part of social media challenge

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A social media challenge may have inspired a 12-year-old boy to take his 7-year-old cousin on a five-hour, multistate joyride from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border.

Investigators looking into a report of two missing children Monday say surveillance video showed a 12-year-old boy taking the keys for a white Range Rover. Then, he and his 7-year-old female cousin drove off from their home in New York City.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser said.

Police used E-ZPass and license plate readers to track the vehicle.

New Jersey state troopers later spotted the SUV, flashing sirens to get it to stop, but said the boy sped off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

Eventually, the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids apprehended. They were taken into custody and are OK. They were later released to their family and taken home.

Police said no one will face any charges.

It turns out the whole incident may have been part of a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
Large police presence at Kimberly Mart in Davenport following report of gunfire
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say
A West Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison on possession of child pornography charges....
Iowa man sentenced on child pornography charges

Latest News

The $740 billion bill includes raises for U.S. soldiers and equipment updates. It doesn't...
Defense bill approved despite Trump veto threat
The lawsuit claims Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin exploited the COVID-19...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over election
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
For more than five hours, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were able to elude police and make it...
NY kids take car on joyride, elude police for more than 5 hours