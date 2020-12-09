Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Geomagnetic storm will take place over the next few days leading to an increased chance for seeing the northern lights in Iowa and Illinois. The Space Weather prediction center says this will be a “G3″ strong storm that may impact some communication devices such as satellites. Once we get to this category we can see the northern lights in the QCA. This happens when the sun has coronal mass ejection sending solar activity towards the earth. This solar activity acts with our atmosphere and creates a green dancing light we know as the Auroras or Northern Lights. The best time to see the Northern Lights will be tonight from 11PM to 5AM.

A G3 storm will take place over the next few days. (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.