One dead, another injured in single-vehicle accident in McDonough County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle accident in McDonough County.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver, 73-year-old David Parsano, of Adair, Illinois, was operating a 2004 Blue Mercury at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday while traveling westbound on US 136 at County Road 2350E. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and ran off the roadway to the left. It continued into the south side ditch and struck a utility pole.

Illinois State Police say David died as a result of the accident. The passenger, 70-year-old Donald Parsano, of Vermont, Illinois, was transported to a local area hospital with injuries.

