QCA organizations partner for Winter Coat Drive

The drive's drop-off will take place on December 10th from 8 A.M.-2 P.M.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Local organizations in the Quad Cities are looking for volunteers and donations this December.

The Center, Kinna’s House of Love, Stuff, and QC Haven of Hope are collaborating for a Winter Coat Drive. They’re currently looking for coats, hats, gloves, blankets, scarves, and socks which will primarily go to the homeless but will also benefit others as well. They do ask that if you do support this event that if you have had or currently have Covid-19 to contact the organizers and they will assist you.

Drop-off for the drive will take place on Thursday, December 10th from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M., at The Center in Davenport (1411 Brady St.) with the drive taking place on December 12th from 9-11 A.M. They will also be holding a

