Quad Cities River Bandits invited to become Kansas City Royals affiliate team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are among 11 other Midwest League teams moving up one level of play, according to Major League Baseball.

MLB announced Wednesday the River Bandits have been promoted from Single-A to Advanced-A baseball. This puts the players just below Double-A and one step closer to the major leagues.

The River Bandits announced the team has been invited to become the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Within the next two weeks, the team will receive a long-term Player Development License from MLB. The Bandits’ agreement with the Royals will last at least five years. Bleacher Report lists the Royals as having one of the Top Ten farm systems in baseball.

“Moving up to Advanced-A and securing a long-term affiliation with the Kansas City Royals will be the best thing to happen to baseball in the Quad Cities since the renovation of Modern Woodmen Park” River Bandits Owner Dave Heller said in a statement. “Having Advanced-A baseball in the Quad Cities means the players who come through our ballpark are markedly more likely to reach the major leagues. It’s a higher level of play, with better pitchers and better hitters and more experienced players. And there is no better organization in baseball than the Kansas City Royals, no one with whom we would rather affiliate. Dayton Moore, J.J. Picollo, Scott Sharp – they are the best. They do things the right way, treat people the right way. And they have a proven record building a World Series Champion. All of us in the Quad Cities who love baseball are extremely grateful to Senators Grassley and Ernst for all of their hard work. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in the Royals organization to the Quad Cities.”

