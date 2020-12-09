Six deaths, 100+ new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Wednesday announced six additional deaths and 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The six deaths; a woman in her 90′s, a man in his 90′s, a man in his 80′s and a man in his 70′s. All of them were living in long-term care facilities. A man in his 70′s and a man in his 60′s, were both in the hospital.

The number of deaths in the county due to the virus is now at 187.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the people who loved and cares for these six Rock Island County residents,” Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

The 105 new cases of the virus now bring the county total to 9,398.

There are currently 76 patients in the hospital.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

8 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

7 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

5 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

3 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

