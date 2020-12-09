Sunny & warmer today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clouds have finally moved east of the area setting the stage for a day filled with sunshine. This will allow temps to warm well above normal today into the mid and low 50s area wide. We will repeat this forecast on Thursday before an interesting system rolls into the region on Friday. This next system will bring us widespread rainfall on Friday before changing over to snow on Saturday morning. Right now, it appears the QCA will be on the edge of accumulating snow, but any shift in the track will change the forecast. Thus, this is an evolving forecast and with a warm ground we need the right conditions for snowfall rates to overcome the warm ground. This will be a forecast to pay attention to.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 52º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 52º.

