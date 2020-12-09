TV6’s annual Toys for Tots drive collected toys, more than $18,000 in monetary donations
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6′s annual donation drive to support the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign collected enough toys to fill five 20-foot trucks.
In addition, $18,326 in monetary donations was collected during the drive Friday.
TV6 thanks everyone who took part in this year’s donation drive.
