TV6’s annual Toys for Tots drive collected toys, more than $18,000 in monetary donations

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6′s annual donation drive to support the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign collected enough toys to fill five 20-foot trucks.

In addition, $18,326 in monetary donations was collected during the drive Friday.

TV6 thanks everyone who took part in this year’s donation drive.

