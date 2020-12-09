Advertisement

United For Equity Fund

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

What happens about 500 Quad Citizens give input on a variety of racial and equity topics? You get the United Way effort to heal the racial disparities in our community. Kerrie Abbott of United Way of the Quad Cities joins PSL to express how pleased all involved are with the Equity Summit turnout and the great work that came out of it---including the United for Equity Fund! Watch the segment for a full explanation.

United Way of the Quad Cities will be accepting applications for United for Equity Fund grants, (with up to $200,000 to distribute). It is supported by local businesses and industry leaders as well as individual gifts. Applications will be accepted through January 8, 2021.

To apply, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/apply. For more information email Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org

Phone number for information: 563-344-0330.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly Mart Tuesday
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say
Rock Island shots fired incident Dec. 8, 2020
Rock Island police: Homes hit by gunfire Tuesday

Latest News

Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 150...
Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 150 recoveries
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Illinois officials report 8,200+ new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 179 more deaths