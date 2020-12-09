DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

What happens about 500 Quad Citizens give input on a variety of racial and equity topics? You get the United Way effort to heal the racial disparities in our community. Kerrie Abbott of United Way of the Quad Cities joins PSL to express how pleased all involved are with the Equity Summit turnout and the great work that came out of it---including the United for Equity Fund! Watch the segment for a full explanation.

United Way of the Quad Cities will be accepting applications for United for Equity Fund grants, (with up to $200,000 to distribute). It is supported by local businesses and industry leaders as well as individual gifts. Applications will be accepted through January 8, 2021.

To apply, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/apply. For more information email Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org

Phone number for information: 563-344-0330.

