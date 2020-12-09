Advertisement

UnityPoint Health increases minimum pay rate amid pandemic

UnityPoint Health Trinity
UnityPoint Health Trinity(UnityPoint Health Trinity)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health announced it is increasing its minimum pay rate to $15.00 per hour in recognition of the critical role its frontline workers play.

The increase will go into effect for the majority of its eligible team members in January 2021. It will impact roughly 33 percent of its more than 30,000 team members.

“Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission – to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” said John Sheehan, Chief Administrative Officer at UnityPoint Health. “We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps towards building healthier communities.”

UnityPoint Health shared the following additional information in a news release:

With this increase, UnityPoint Health is making a significant investment in its staff, a move that will impact eligible team members in Iowa and Illinois including union members. UnityPoint Health facilities in Wisconsin are already at a $15 per hour minimum compensation rate. Team members who are most likely to see their hourly rate increase to $15 are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, nursing assistants and other clinical support, central supply and patient access associates among others.

Although UnityPoint Health has been increasing minimum pay rates for years and working on this particular increase since before the pandemic, COVID-19 has reinforced how valuable and important frontline workers are to the organization’s mission.

“We’re grateful to recognize our team members’ work and well-being in this way,” said Sheehan. “We’re thankful to be able to share this news with our team, especially during this critical time.”

Compensation is one of many investments UnityPoint Health makes in its people in addition to traditional benefits, other benefits include opportunities for personal growth and development, recognition and well-being resources.

This new policy also helps UnityPoint Health to remain competitive and to attract and retain high-quality talent.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly Mart Tuesday
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say
Rock Island shots fired incident Dec. 8, 2020
Rock Island police: Homes hit by gunfire Tuesday

Latest News

(MGN Image)
Illinois officials report 8,200+ new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 179 more deaths
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 2,545 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths
Bettendorf Community School Disitrict
Bettendorf schools will resume hybrid learning starting Thursday
Quad Cities River Bandits invited to become Kansas City Royals affiliate team