UnityPoint Health increases minimum pay rate amid pandemic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health announced it is increasing its minimum pay rate to $15.00 per hour in recognition of the critical role its frontline workers play.

The increase will go into effect for the majority of its eligible team members in January 2021. It will impact roughly 33 percent of its more than 30,000 team members.

“Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission – to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” said John Sheehan, Chief Administrative Officer at UnityPoint Health. “We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps towards building healthier communities.”

UnityPoint Health shared the following additional information in a news release:

With this increase, UnityPoint Health is making a significant investment in its staff, a move that will impact eligible team members in Iowa and Illinois including union members. UnityPoint Health facilities in Wisconsin are already at a $15 per hour minimum compensation rate. Team members who are most likely to see their hourly rate increase to $15 are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, nursing assistants and other clinical support, central supply and patient access associates among others.

Although UnityPoint Health has been increasing minimum pay rates for years and working on this particular increase since before the pandemic, COVID-19 has reinforced how valuable and important frontline workers are to the organization’s mission.

“We’re grateful to recognize our team members’ work and well-being in this way,” said Sheehan. “We’re thankful to be able to share this news with our team, especially during this critical time.”

Compensation is one of many investments UnityPoint Health makes in its people in addition to traditional benefits, other benefits include opportunities for personal growth and development, recognition and well-being resources.

This new policy also helps UnityPoint Health to remain competitive and to attract and retain high-quality talent.

