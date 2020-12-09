Vaccine & nursing homes, a Davenport facility weighs in

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Many groups are waiting for the coronavirus vaccine as the first round of distribution approaches. We checked in with a long term care facility to see what this means for them. Long term care facilities across the nation have been hit hard by COVID-19. In the Quad Cities, Ivy at Davenport has had 54 positive cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“All of our residents in the facility have recovered and all of our staff at this time have recovered as well,” said James Cunningham, the Director of Operations for Ivy Healthcare Group. He said they took a proactive treatment approach for their residents.

“I believe it helped us out in the long run because when we had identified that there was an uptick in the state, more importantly there in the community. The clinical piece was very proactive in ensuring that our residents received the necessary medical and nursing care to keep us from having any negative outcomes.”

With plans for vaccine distribution underway, Cunningham said it’s important for everyone.

“This is very instrumental in us deterring future outbreaks not just for our population but for anyone that’s susceptible to COVID, which is everyone,” he said. “The geriatric population that we service are very immunocompromised to begin with and with them being immunocompromised, whether it’s a flu vaccine, a shingles vaccine, hepatitis b vaccine...any vaccine for the immunocompromised population... is also very beneficial. We are looking forward to our phase with the health care providers and also our patients getting the vaccine.”

Cunningham said for them, the vaccine is critical in determining the future of their long term care facilities.

“I just think that it’s so imperative that we provide that education to our population that we serve and the communities we serve and tell individuals that it is so important that they add their pros and cons of taking the vaccine and actually doing what’s best for them and their communities and their families that they are around in this process,” he said. “Our future relies heavily on the distribution and individuals taking this vaccine.”

