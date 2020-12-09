Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

TV6 learned a driver hit the railroad crossing bridge and due to its height, the vehicle wobbled and then landed on its side. The driver was not injured.

One lane of traffic is still open on 4th Street, however, police urge drivers to avoid the area right now while they work on clearing the scene.

