Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 150 recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 recoveries. There has now been 4,233 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county remains at 102.

New cases:

Six people under the age of 20

Four people in their 20′s

Four people in their 30′s

Three people in their 40′s

Two people in their 50′s

Four people in their 70′s

Two people over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

