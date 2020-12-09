Advertisement

Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 150 recoveries

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 recoveries. There has now been 4,233 confirmed cases in the county.(whiteside, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 recoveries. There has now been 4,233 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county remains at 102.

New cases:

  • Six people under the age of 20
  • Four people in their 20′s
  • Four people in their 30′s
  • Three people in their 40′s
  • Two people in their 50′s
  • Four people in their 70′s
  • Two people over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

