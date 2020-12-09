Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 150 recoveries
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 recoveries. There has now been 4,233 confirmed cases in the county.
The death toll in the county remains at 102.
New cases:
- Six people under the age of 20
- Four people in their 20′s
- Four people in their 30′s
- Three people in their 40′s
- Two people in their 50′s
- Four people in their 70′s
- Two people over the age of 80
