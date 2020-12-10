Advertisement

Attackers barge into Fla. home, beat mom and cut her hair

By WJXT Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Authorities are investigating after a Florida mother says she was brutally attacked in her own home while her 6-year-old son slept in another room.

Lashelle Jacobs says she was left with bruises on her face and chopped off hair after an attack last Thursday in her Jacksonville, Florida, home.

“I have a concussion, and one of my eardrums is ruptured. Then, as you can see, there’s just bruises all over my face. The inside of my mouth is bruised, and the back of my head, it’s so damaged right now that it’s squishy to feel,” she said.

Jacobs says she was asleep in bed with her 6-year-old son when she heard someone banging on her door around 11 p.m.

“As soon as I opened my door, I guess she grabbed it and stood in front of my door. She’s like, ‘They’re following me. They’re following me.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s following you?’ Then, when I went to go look… that’s when she attacked me, and I fell to the ground,” she said.

Jacobs says she blacked out as a woman and man she’d never seen before continuously beat her.

“Then, when I woke back up, I remember them holding my hair, saying if I moved or screamed, they were going to stab me and continue to cut my hair,” she said.

Finally, Jacobs managed to crawl up the stairs, get her phone and call 911. Despite the incident scarring her for life, she’s just glad her son never woke up during the attack.

“He doesn’t know. My mom told him that I’m in quarantine right now, so that’s why I can’t see him. I don’t want him to see me like this at all,” she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attack. Jacobs’ family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to arrest of the suspects.

