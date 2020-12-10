Advertisement

California man charged with decapitating son, daughter

The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu...
The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

The 34-year-old faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29 in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly Mart Tuesday
Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree...
19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say

Latest News

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Davenport Police Dept.
Davenport Police ‘Community Impact Team’ hopes to build on success of NETS unit
Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say