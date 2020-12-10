Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site coming to Whiteside County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is coming to Whiteside County.

The testing site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. It will be located at Northland Mall in the East Parking Lot, which is at the old JC Penny. The address is 2900 East Lincolnway in Sterling.

Testing is free to anyone. No appointment is necessary.

Health officials say testing is an important part of finding cases to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and lower positivity rates.

