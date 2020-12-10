Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Michael Anthony Kelsey, who also has an alias of Michael Hernandez, has been listed as wanted...
Michael Anthony Kelsey, who also has an alias of Michael Hernandez, has been listed as wanted as of December 8. He's wanted for failing to register as a sex offender according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen Michael Kelsey? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Michael Anthony Kelsey, who also has an alias of Michael Hernandez, has been listed as wanted as of December 8.

Officials say the 31-year-old failed to register and is now wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

He is 6′4 and 245 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Waterloo townhouse fire
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 2,246 new coronavirus cases, 99 more deaths
Police in Davenport say they have investigated over 170 tips regarding the disappearance of...
Davenport police ‘diligently working’ to finding Breasia Terrell
Monmouth College receives grant to administer COVID-19 tests