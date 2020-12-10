CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen Michael Kelsey? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Michael Anthony Kelsey, who also has an alias of Michael Hernandez, has been listed as wanted as of December 8.

Officials say the 31-year-old failed to register and is now wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

He is 6′4 and 245 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

