CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of meth charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials need your help finding a suspect who police say is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 31-year-old Michael Owen.

Owen, according to police, is wanted out of Moline, Illinois on possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He is 5′10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

