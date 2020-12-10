Advertisement

Cristhian Rivera jury trial rescheduled due to coronavirus pandemic

Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts
The man suspected of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last year will appear in court Tuesday. Cristhian Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a jog. (NBC)(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A district court judge has ordered the rescheduling of the Cristhian Rivera jury trial due to the pandemic.

Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

The judge said the decision was made after consulting with counsel and Scott County officials and is in accordance with the order from the Iowa Supreme Court to postpone jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial had been scheduled for January 25, but has been moved to 9 a.m. on May 17 at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

A pretrial conference had been scheduled for January 12, but has been rescheduled for April 15 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

