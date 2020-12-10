Advertisement

Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - Customers at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota filled their karma buckets, as well as their bellies, over the weekend.

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind them.

“It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, ‘Let’s keep it going,’” said Sandra Quam, the shop’s assistant manager.

Good Samaritans spent about $10,000 “paying it forward.”

“We had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” Quam said.

The chain lasted from Thursday until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

File-This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
LIVE: US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. (IlliniGradResearch / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.5, ...
WIU Announces Fall 2020 College, Departmental, Honors Scholars
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule