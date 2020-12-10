Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a letter to parents and guardians, the Davenport Community School District announced it will return to hybrid learning starting Monday, Dec. 14.

“It was always our district’s intent to return to the Hybrid Learning Model at the earliest possible date,” Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said in the letter.

Schneckloth says the decision was made based on the positivity rates in Scott County, as well as positivity and quarantine rates of students and staff.

“We have the support of the Scott County Health Department to return on Monday,” he said.

For the week of Dec. 14, Group A will attend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Group B will attend Thursday and Friday.

“All students and staff are expected to follow the mitigation strategies, including staying home when sick or after exposure to someone with COVID, mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing,” Schneckloth said.

