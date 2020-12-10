Davenport police ‘diligently working’ to finding Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport say they have investigated over 170 tips regarding the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

On Thursday police said investigators are “diligently working to find Breasia Terrell five months after she was reported missing to the Davenport Police Department with support from FBI Omaha and the resources they provide.”

Breasia, who turned 11 on Friday, was last seen in the 2700 block of east 53rd Street.

Davenport Police Department Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel said they’re thankful for the help from the FBI and say this remains a priority for investigators.

“We want the community to know that this case remains a priority for our investigators and we continue to aggressively investigate Breasia’s disappearance,” Bladel said in a release. “All leads we have received have been thoroughly investigated. We are thankful for the assistance provided by the FBI Omaha field office, as well as local FBI agents in investigating the disappearance of Breasia.”

Officials say there are three investigators with the police department and one supervisor who are assigned to the case, along with two agents from the FBI.

They have investigated over 170 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews and have served over 60 search warrants related to her disappearance.

“Leads have slowed considerably,” officials said in a release. “Authorities continue to seek information from the public on Breasia’s disappearance.”

FBI Omaha Special Agent in charge, Eugene Kowel, asks those who have information regarding her disappearance to come forward.

“We believe that there are people in the community who can still provide information that will assist in finding Breasia,” Kowel said in a release. “If you think you might have any information that will bring comfort to Breasia’s family, please report it.”

Police say Henry Dinkins remains a person of interest and he is currently in custody on unrelated charges. He was arrested and charged for a sex offender registry violation.

“Our investigators remain in contact with Breasia’s mother, Aisha Lankford,” Bladel said in a release. “We cannot imagine the grief that she and her family are experiencing. We as a community should continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. The men and women of the Davenport Police Department would like nothing more than to locate Breasia, but we need our community’s assistance to do so. Investigators need the community to submit any tips or information they may have, no matter how small, regarding Breasia’s disappearance.”

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Breasia or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance. Additional rewards are also being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, One Eighty, and other community organizations.

Those with information should contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or email missingchild@davenportiowa.com.

