Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Waterloo townhouse fire
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump announces Israel and Morocco to normalize relations