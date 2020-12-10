Advertisement

Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Waterloo townhouse fire

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials in northeastern Iowa say one person has died and five others were injured in a townhouse fire in Waterloo.

Officials say the fire was reported early Tuesday morning, and firefighters arrived to flames coming from the home and several people trapped in and around the home.

The Courier reports that six people - three adults and three children - were taken to a hospital, and one adult later died.

Officials said five of those who were injured were removed from the burning house by firefighters.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or the cause of the fire.

