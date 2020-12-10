Genesis purchases freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System says it is ready for when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives. It has purchased freezers in preparation to store the vaccines.

The ThermoFisher Scientific freezers will only be used to store the COVID-19 vaccines. Genesis purchased three of them.

Genesis Pharmacy Director Kevin Cassat says the freezers will hold up to 29,000 combined doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at capacity.

The freezers max out at about -112°F. Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine requires storage at -94°F.

