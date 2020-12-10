Giving pets as a gift? Animal shelters ask you to do your research before adopting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that it’s the season of giving, local animal shelters want to remind you there are hundreds of pets up for adoption. But before you adopt, you need to do your research first. King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter says they want you to help pets in need and realize they’re more than just a gift: they’re a life-long friend.

Whether you’re looking for an active pet or a more relaxed one for a holiday gift, animal shelters want you to take a look around. Elizabeth Corn, the Director at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue says, “We really prefer that if you’re looking at a pet, it’s for yourself and you do the research and are ready for one, know what they take.” About 14% of pets given as a gift return to the shelter after the holidays, according to the ASCPA. That’s one of the reasons Corn asks the pet owner to be involved in the adoption process.

During the pandemic, some cities like New York and Los Angeles have seen a nearly 70% increase in adoptions and foster homes, according to the ASPCA. In the Quad Cities though, there are still plenty of pets up for adoptions. Corn says more people are looking for pets during the pandemic and people may “want a companion when they’re home... especially those looking for dogs. You have more time to spend at home sitting, giving them time to acclimate. They make great companions as long as you can take for walks and they’re not sitting for too long.”

If you’re planning on adopting a pet for the holidays, it’s recommended you take your family with you to be sure everyone’s on board. The Connell family says they visit the animal shelter about once a week to visit the cats. They adopted a cat from King’s Harvest a few years ago and may be looking to adopt another soon. Ryan Connell recommends someone looking for a new pet makes sure it can coexist with the existing pet, “make sure your house and kids are pet ready.”

His son Oliver says, “I like coming down here to see the cats and see if they are friendly or not, and their personality. And I also like adopting cats because I don’t like them just running around the street.”

Applications could take a few days, so if you have your eye on a furry friend, you should apply right away.

Before you visit your local animal shelter, you should check their website or social media to see if their hours have changed and what COVID-19 precautions they’re taking.

There are two dogs and 70 cats available for adoption at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue. The Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter says they have over 150 pets available for adoption, including nearly 40 dogs.

