Henry County man faces multiple charges after he attempts to flee from deputies

Mount Pleasant, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies on Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operated by a man known to have active arrest warrants, in the 1700 block of South Iris Street in Mount Pleasant.

Deputies say the man refused to stop and eluded. After a pursuit, he lost control in the 3100 grid of Lexington Avenue and subsequently fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the man, identified as Michael Anthony Earp, 49, Mount Pleasant, was taken into custody.

A subsequent search warrant was obtained and executed on the vehicle Earp was driving.

The sheriff’s office says Earp was charged with driving under suspension (simple misdemeanor), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class C felony), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (class D felony), and carry weapons (aggravated misdemeanor).

Earp was held on a $15,000 bond after initial appearance with a Magistrate Judge.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted Henry County deputies on scene.

